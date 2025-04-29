Rex’s Akrake Signs Deal for Production Vessels at Seme Field off Benin

Akrake Petroleum, Rex International's indirect subsidiary, has signed contracts for a Mobile Production Unit (MOPU) and an Aframax tanker to be used as a Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) unit for its Seme field, off Benin.

The MOPU will be converted from a medium-sized drilling rig, Rex said, not disclosing additional details about the value of the contract or the name of the company the contracts were signed with.

Following the conversion, the MOPU will be equipped with a purpose-built process package.

Both the MOPU and the FSO are expected to arrive in Benin during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Akrake is the operator of the Sèmè Field in Benin, and holds approximately 76% working interest, with the remainder of the working interest held by the government of Benin (15%) and Octogone Trading (9%).

In April 2025, Rex's Lime Petroleum, which owns Akrake Petroleum, signed a contract for Borr Drilling’s Gerd jack-up rig, to be used for an anticipated 120-day drilling campaign in Benin.

Gerd jack-up is of PPL Pacific Class 400 design, built in 2018. It can operate at water depths of 400 ft, with maximum drilling capacity at 30,000 ft. The rig can accommodate 150 people.

Subject to the Benin government’s entitlements under the Production Sharing Contract, Akrake aims to submit a field development plan to the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, and restart production in the field in the second half of 2025.