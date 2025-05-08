DMO Inks Safety Tech Deal with Major North Sea Oil and Gas Operator

Safety technology provider Dräger Marine & Offshore (DMO) has secured a long-term deal with a major North Sea oil and gas operator.

Due to run for five-years, with a further two one-year extension options, the extension of the existing supply contract means more than 10 U.K. North Sea assets will continue to benefit from Dräger’s portable gas detection and breathing apparatus systems.

The partnership between the companies builds on an existing decade-long relationship - which has previously covered the provision of products and training services.

DMO offers a comprehensive range of portable gas detectors and personal gas monitors to make safety, compliance, and asset management intuitive.

“This contract win is a testament to the expertise, dedication, and collaborative effort of our team and of our industry leading products. It further solidifies our position in the offshore sector, and I would like to thank our client for putting their faith in DMO to deliver this vital service up to 2029 and potentially beyond.

“Health and safety should be of the upmost importance to any business, whether that be in offshore oil and gas or otherwise, and by engaging DMO’s services for a minimum of five-years the operator is underscoring its long-term commitment to upholding the sector’s high standards,” said Lawrie Kerr, UK Sales Manager, Dräger Marine and Offshore.