Technip Energies to Work on Qatar’s Largest Offshore Gas Field

Technip Energies has secured a detailed engineering design contract by India’s EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the expansion of QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field, one of the largest natural gas fields the world.

Under the contract, Technip Energies, having completed the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase, will provide detailed engineering design for two offshore compression complexes as part of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4).

Each will comprise large offshore platforms, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures.

Technip Energies qualified the contract as significant, meaning its value is between $55 million and $285 million.

"We are pleased to be entrusted by L&T and QatarEnergy LNG for the detailed engineering design of the NFPS COMP 4 project. This selection highlights the confidence and trust in our engineering expertise and Technip Energies’ established capability to support Qatar’s energy security, ambitious projects and objectives,” said Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies.

To remind, L&T’s Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) secured a contract, worth over $1.8 billion, from QatarEnergy LNG in March 2025, for the work on NFPS COMP 4.

Qatar's North Field is one of the largest natural gas field in the world, with recoverable reserves of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF), or approximately 10% of the world's known reserves.

The North Field lies off the north-east shore of the Qatar peninsula and covers an area of more than 6,000 square km, equivalent to about half the land area of the State of Qatar.