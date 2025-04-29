Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Technip Energies to Work on Qatar’s Largest Offshore Gas Field

(Credit: Technip Energies)
(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies has secured a detailed engineering design contract by India’s EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the expansion of QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field, one of the largest natural gas fields the world.

Under the contract, Technip Energies, having completed the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase, will provide detailed engineering design for two offshore compression complexes as part of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4).

Each will comprise large offshore platforms, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures.

Technip Energies qualified the contract as significant, meaning its value is between $55 million and $285 million.

"We are pleased to be entrusted by L&T and QatarEnergy LNG for the detailed engineering design of the NFPS COMP 4 project. This selection highlights the confidence and trust in our engineering expertise and Technip Energies’ established capability to support Qatar’s energy security, ambitious projects and objectives,” said Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies.

To remind, L&T’s Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) secured a contract, worth over $1.8 billion, from QatarEnergy LNG in March 2025, for the work on NFPS COMP 4.

Qatar's North Field is one of the largest natural gas field in the world, with recoverable reserves of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF), or approximately 10% of the world's known reserves.

The North Field lies off the north-east shore of the Qatar peninsula and covers an area of more than 6,000 square km, equivalent to about half the land area of the State of Qatar.

LNG Middle East Engineering Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Platinum Explorer drillship (Credit: Vantage Drilling)

Vantage Drilling Lines Up $80M Job for Platinum Explorer...
Illustration (Credit: Tellurian)

Woodside Assessing US Tariffs Impact on $1.2B Louisiana...
The Hammerfest LNG plant (Photo: Helge Hansen / Equinor)

Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG Plant on Maintenance Pause until...
© Michael Flippo / Adobe Stock

Kuwait Launches Merger of State Oil Firms KNPC and KIPIC

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cable

CNOOC Posts 7.9% Profit Fall Despite Output Growth

CNOOC Posts 7.9% Profit Fall D

LS Marine Solution Gets Cabling Job at Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

LS Marine Solution Gets Cablin

ExxonMobil, Egypt’s EGAS Bolster Mediterranean Oil Exploration Efforts

ExxonMobil, Egypt’s EGAS Bolst

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine