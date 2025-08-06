Inpex Picks FEED Contractors for Abadi LNG Onshore Plant

Japan’s Inpex Corporation has started Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) work for the onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant component of the Abadi LNG project in Indonesia’s Masela Block.

The start of the FEED phase for the onshore LNG (OLNG) facility follows earlier contract awards covering floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) systems, subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), and the gas export pipeline (GEP), marking the completion of all four FEED package awards.

The OLNG contract uses a ‘dual FEED’ method, engaging two contractor consortiums working separately to enhance technical and commercial competitiveness.

The first consortium is led by JGC Indonesia with PT Technip Engineering Indonesia, while the second is led by KBR Indonesia alongside Samsung E&A and Adhi Karya (Persero).

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract will ultimately be awarded to the consortium that delivers the most competitive FEED, Inpex said.

The FEED scope includes carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure as part of broader efforts to develop low-carbon LNG. The Abadi project is targeting annual production of 9.5 million tons of LNG, equivalent to over 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports.

Operated by Inppex subsidiary Inpex Masela, the project is expected to enhance energy security in Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian markets.