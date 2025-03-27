‘Ultra-Mega’ Offshore Deal for L&T at QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Gas Scheme

India’s EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured its largest-ever contract, worth over $1.8 billion, from QatarEnergy LNG for work on the expansion of the North Field, one of the largest natural gas fields the world.

The contract is for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4), awarded to L&T’s Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH).

The deal has been described as ultra-mega by the L&T, which means it is valued over $1.8 billion.

The scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes, each comprising of large offshore platforms with compression and power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures to be located at approximately 80 km off the northeast coast of Qatar.

“Securing QatarEnergy LNG's Ultra Mega Offshore Contract - the largest single order in our history, is a landmark achievement. This prestigious project strengthens our global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar's energy security objectives. I thank QatarEnergy LNG for placing their trust in L&T to deliver this complex and strategically important project. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in project execution that will reinforce Qatar's position as a global LNG leader,” said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - L&T.

Qatar's North Field is one of the largest natural gas field in the world, with recoverable reserves of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF), or approximately 10% of the world's known reserves.

The North Field lies off the north-east shore of the Qatar peninsula and covers an area of more than 6,000 square km, equivalent to about half the land area of the State of Qatar.

In February 2024, QatarEnergy announced it is proceeding a new LNG expansion project, the North Field West project, to raise the nation’s LNG production capacity to 142 million tons per annum (MTPA) before the end of this decade.

Additional gas quantities in the North Field are estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet, which raises Qatar’s gas reserves from 1,760 to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet, and the condensates reserves from 70 to more than 80 billion barrels, in addition to large quantities of liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, and helium.