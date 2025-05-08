Fugro Extends Offshore Survey Scope at UK Wind Farms

Fugro has secured contract to perform comprehensive geotechnical surveys for the eastern array of the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms, a major initiative led by RWE and Masdar to develop one of the U.K.'s most powerful offshore wind energy projects.

The detailed investigations will provide data on subsurface conditions at planned wind turbine locations, inter-array cable routes, and platform foundations, directly informing the safe and efficient design of the wind farms.

Starting in mid-May, Fugro will mobilize multiple geotechnical vessels to carry out the fieldwork 122 km off the northeast coast of England.

This will include a range of techniques such as cone penetration tests (CPTs), microcores, and sampling boreholes.

This contract builds on previous work Fugro has completed for the DBS offshore wind farm including preliminary geophysical and geotechnical investigations, a shallow geotechnical survey on the export cable route, and a detailed geotechnical investigation of DBS west.

“This year’s site investigation at the eastern array builds upon similar work completed at the western array in 2024. The level of detail obtained from these surveys is crucial in developing the most effective foundation designs for each location.

“The DBS projects are critical infrastructure projects and have the potential to supply 3 million homes with 3 GW of offshore wind generation capacity, supporting the UK Government’s clean power ambitions,” said Colin McAllister, Development Project Lead for DBS offshore wind farms.