Crew Rescued from OSV That Caught Fire Off South Africa

Fifteen crew members have been rescued from an offshore supply vessel (OSV) that went up in flames off the coast of South Africa.

The fire reportedly broke out and grew out of control in the messroom aboard the Marshall Islands registered vessel AM Pride on Thursday, in an ocean area approximately 48.5 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape province, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said.

The Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) at the SAMSA Centre for Sea Watch and Response in Cape Town received a call from the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA), advising that the MV AM Pride had fire onboard, close to the FA Platform, and required immediate assistance.

Weather conditions in the area at the time were described as ‘poor’ to ‘bad’ as characterized by a south easterly wind gusting at up to 30 knots per hour, and a swell of between 3.5-5 meters, with a visibility of just 7 nautical miles.

“A mayday relay was immediately requested via Telkom Maritime Services for vessels in the area to render assistance. Two vessels identified as in proximity with the casualty vessel, the MV Angelic Peace and MV Thunderbird requested to proceed to assist,” MRCC said.

A PetroSA helicopter was sent to assist and retrieved a group of eight seafarers from a life-raft before returning to rescue a second group of seven mariners. The first group was transferred to the FA platform, and the second to George.

An emergency towing vessel, the Mkhuseli, from African Marine Solution (AMSOL) has been sent to rendezvous with the fire-stricken vessel, authorities said. The Amsol owned ETV will retrieve the casualty vessel to a place of refuge, as agreed with the owners.