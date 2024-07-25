SBM Offshore Holds Naming Ceremony for FPSO Lined Up for Work Offshore Brazil

Dutch FPSO leasing specialist SBM Offshore has held a naming ceremony for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, which will be deployed at a field offshore Brazil for oil and gas company Petrobras.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré will be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin approximately 180 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

It was built under SBM Offshore's Fast4Ward program, which includes a new build, multi-Purpose Floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

SBM Offshore signed the project financing of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré for a total of $1.63 billion back in 2023.

The Dutch company in July 2021 signed contracts with Brazil's Petrobras for the 26.25 years lease and operation of the FPSO.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré has a processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12 million m3 of gas per day.

It will have an estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity below 10 kgCO2e/boe and will benefit from emission reduction technologies such as the closed flare technology which increases gas utilization, preventing it from being burnt into the atmosphere.

“FPSO Almirante Tamandaré marks another chapter in the partnership between SBM Offshore and our key stakeholders. The teams delivered both excellent HSSE performance throughout the project and an FPSO of high quality. We are proud to have her join the SBM Offshore fleet,” said Oivind Tangen, SBM Offshore’s CEO.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is owned and operated by a special purpose company owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55%) and its partners (45%).