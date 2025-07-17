Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New York Terminates Offshore Wind Transmission Plan Due to Federal Uncertainty

© Adobe Stock/Photo Sesaon
© Adobe Stock/Photo Sesaon

The New York State Public Service Commission has terminated its offshore wind transmission planning process due to stalled federal permitting, to protect state ratepayers from premature infrastructure costs, it said on Thursday.

This halts the Public Policy Transmission Need (PPTN) process of seeking proposals to deliver up to 8 gigawatts of offshore wind power into New York City by 2033.

The commission cited recent federal actions halting new offshore wind leasing and permitting, which it said make short-term project execution unfeasible.

"Given the uncertainty coming out of Washington, we must act to protect consumers," said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. "This is not the end — we'll move forward once the federal government resumes permitting."

New York's commitment to offshore wind remains strong, the commission noted. Existing projects like South Fork Wind, Empire Wind, and Sunrise Wind are unaffected and continue to move forward.

The commission has directed its staff to apply lessons from the PPTN process to future planning, focusing on affordability, reliability and risk reduction. Further guidance will be incorporated into the 2026 Clean Energy Standard Biennial Review.

(Reuters)

Current News

Equinor Opts for CHC Helicopter to Service Two North Sea Fields

High-Voltage Substation for RWE's Thor Wind Farm Sails Away from HSM Offshore

EnerMech Bags Two-Year O&M Services Extension in North Sea

