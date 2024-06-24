Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Green Light for Equinor to Drill Wildcat Well at Heisenberg Discovery

Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has issued a permit to operator Equinor to drill another exploration well in the Heisenberg Discovery, offshore Norway.

The permit has been issued for the 35/10-13 S exploration well in the production license 827 SB, containing the Heisenberg Discovery, in the North Sea.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs.

The unit can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters, with maximum drilling capacity at 10,670 meters.

The license 827 SB is operated by Equinor with 51% interest, with partner DNO Norge holding the remaining 49%.

In March 2024, Equinor and DNO delineated the Heisenberg oil and gas discovery in wells 35/10-11 S and A in the North Sea, which has been estimated to hold recoverable volumes in the range of 24 to 56 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

The drilling was carried out using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger rig about 140 kilometers northwest of Bergen.

At the time, the partnership announced plans to drill a new well in the second quarter of 2024 to explore an additional deep prospect, Angel, while delineating Heisenberg towards the west.

Surrounded by major North Sea hubs Troll B, Kvitebjørn and Gjøa (the first two operated by Equinor), Heisenberg lies within tieback range of these hosts. Studies are underway for fast-track development of Heisenberg in coordination with a string of recent discoveries in this area in which DNO has a significant presence, including in last year’s Carmen discovery (30%).

The production license was awarded in the Awards in Pre-defined Areas (APA) in 2015, while the additional acreage, 827 SB, was awarded in APA 2022.

