Woodside Establishes New Leadership Structure

Woodside has revised its leadership structure to deliver the next phase of the company’s strategy to thrive through the energy transition.

The revised structure, which will take effect from August 1, 2024, aggregates and elevates core business activities into a simplified operating model.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the changes are an evolution of the operating model established following the merger with BHP’s petroleum business, supporting safe, reliable and cost-efficient execution of base business and setting the company up for future growth and value creation.

“We are fully integrating Woodside’s traditional and new energy business across our value chain to support ongoing delivery of the affordable, reliable and lower-carbon energy our customers need for the energy transition.

“We are also consolidating operations and project delivery in a regional model to drive a strong focus on safety, efficient decision making, and effective business execution.

“Our new executive team balances continuity with change, adding new capabilities and streamlining accountabilities,” she said.

Key elements of the revised leadership structure include:

• aggregating all project execution and operational activities under two regional Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Operating Officer roles, one for Australia and one for International;

• integrating all traditional and new energy growth and opportunity capture activity, including exploration and M&A, into one business group under a new EVP & Chief Commercial Officer role;

• integrating all traditional and new energy technical and project development activities under a new EVP Technical & Energy Development role;

• elevating corporate strategy activities to a single EVP role;

• establishing dedicated Executive Leadership Team (ELT) roles for Human Resources, Legal & Group General Counsel, and External Affairs.

Woodside’s new Executive Leadership Team (effective August 1, 2024) is as follows:

EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Graham Tiver

EVP & Chief Operating Officer Australia, Liz Westcott

EVP & Chief Operating Officer International, Daniel Kalms

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford

EVP Technical & Energy Development, Julie Fallon

EVP Strategy, Andy Drummond

EVP External Affairs, Tony Cudmore

Senior Vice President (SVP) Human Resources, Ruth Lyall

SVP Legal & Group General Counsel, Rebecca McNicol

O’Neill thanked departing ELT members Shiva McMahon and Matthew Ridolfi for their leadership and contributions during a transformational period for the company. She also thanked Shaun Gregory for the momentum achieved under his leadership of Woodside’s new energy business and said Gregory would continue at Woodside in the role of Adviser to the CEO.

“Shiva and Matthew have been outstanding members of Woodside’s leadership team, delivering strong results across Woodside’s expanded global operations and projects portfolio,” O’Neill said. “Shaun will continue to provide valuable leadership and expertise as we integrate Woodside’s growing new energy business across our value chain.

“I also welcome Ruth Lyall and Rebecca McNicol as new members of the executive. Ruth and Rebecca will bring strong capabilities, experience and new perspectives to Woodside’s leadership team,” she said.



