Miko Marine Gets MODEC’s Errea Wittu FPSO Job

Norwegian company Miko Marine has secured a contract from Offshore Frontier Solutions, a MODEC Group company, for the supply of sea inlet covers for its new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Errea Wittu, being built for ExxonMobil.

Miko will supply two sea chest covers and two sets of pipe covers. The covers use powerful magnets to hold them in place over sea chests and pipe outlets. This enables internal repair and maintenance work to be conducted safely with a reliable solution for keeping the water out.

“The company has developed considerable expertise in the design and manufacture of hull closures and cofferdams. The majority of them will feature our unique use of high-power permanent magnets to position and hold each blank in place.

“They make it possible to achieve an immediate and secure watertight seal for the closures without the need for any other fastening devices to be fitted to the hull,” said Kåre Anthonsen, business development director for Miko.

Errea Wittu FPSO will be operated approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Guyana at Uaru oil field.

It is ExxonMobil’s fifth FPSO in Guyana and will combine the development of the Snoek, Mako and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block.