MODEC Hits Milestone: First Steel Cut in China for Guyana-Bound FPSO Errea Wittu

Japanese FPSO leasing firm MODEC said Thursday that the first steel-cutting ceremony for the Guyana-bound FPSO Errea Wittu had been held in China.

MODEC secured its first order to supply an FPSO to Guyana in May 2023. The order came from an ExxonMobil-led consortium and is for the deployment of the FPSO to the giant Stabroek offshore block in Guyana, where Exxon already has three FPSOs in production, all three supplied by SBM Offshore.

According to World Energy Reports, China's DSIC has the construction hull contract, with Bomesc Offshore Engineering and DynaMac responsible for the topside modules construction.

Announcing the first steel cutting ceremony in China on Thursday, MODEC said: "FPSO Errea Wittu has reached an important milestone in its journey! After an exciting start with the first steel cutting for the topside’s modules in Singapore, we are proud to announce that the FPSO Errea Wittu has also achieved the first steel cutting milestones in China."

President and CEO of MODEC in Singapore, Soichi Ide, who was present at the first steel cut events in China, thanked ExxonMobil for entrusting the project to MODEC: "We have a track record for successful project deliveries that we are proud of. Although FPSO Errea Wittu will be MODEC’s first FPSO for use in Guyana, she will be the 18th FPSO/FSO vessel delivered by MODEC for use in South America, out of 54 floating facilities delivered in the world. Thank you for choosing us to be your partner. We are proud to be able to play a part in contributing towards Guyana's energy future and the economy.”

The Errea Wittu FPSO will be used to develop the Snoek, Mako, and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block.

Apart from supplying the Errea Wittu FPSO, MODEC will also provide ExxonMobil with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for 10 years from its first oil production.

The Errea Wittu will be deployed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana, at a water depth of 1690 meters, using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System, and it will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil. ExxonMobil’s co-venturers on the Stabroek block are Hess Guyana Exploration LTD (30%) and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (25%).

The FPSO will have a topside designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, and produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.



