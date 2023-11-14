ExxonMobil Brings Online Third FPSO Offshore Guyana

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil said Tuesday it had started production at Payara, Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block, bringing total production capacity in Guyana to approximately 620,000 barrels per day.

The company's third FPSO, Prosperity, supplied by SBM Offshore, started production ahead of schedule and is expected to reach initial production of approximately 220,000 barrels per day over the first half of next year as new wells come online.

This additional capacity will be the third major milestone towards reaching a combined production capacity of more than 1.2 million barrels per day on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2027.

“Each new project supports economic development and access to resources that will benefit Guyanese communities while also helping to meet the world’s energy demand,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

“We’re pleased to work in partnership with the Guyanese government to make reliable energy accessible and sustainable.” ExxonMobil Guyana anticipates six FPSOs will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2027. Yellowtail and Uaru, the fourth and fifth projects, are in progress and will each produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company said it was working with the government of Guyana to secure regulatory approvals for a sixth project at Whiptail.

The Prosperity FPSO joins the Liza Unity as two of the world’s first FPSOs to be awarded the SUSTAIN-1 notation by the American Bureau of Shipping in recognition of the sustainability of its design, documentation and operational procedures.

According to ExxonMobil, its Guyana developments are generating around 30% lower greenhouse gas intensity than the average of ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio

ExxonMobil also cited the independent research firm Rystad Energy, according to which its Guyana offshore developments they are also among the best performing in the world with respect to emissions intensity, outpacing 75% of global oil and gas producing assets.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the Stabroek Block and holds 45% interest. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.