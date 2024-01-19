ABB to Deliver Electrical System for ExxonMobil’s Errea Wittu FPSO

Singapore’s Offshore Frontier Solution – a joint venture between MODEC and Toyo Engineering Corporation – has awarded ABB a contract to deliver a complete electrical system and associated digital solutions for Errea Wittu floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Errea Wittu FPSO will be operated approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Guyana at Uaru oil field.

It is ExxonMobil’s fifth FPSO in Guyana and will combine the development of the Snoek, Mako and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block.

Expected to be operational by 2026, with an initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day, the vessel will also have an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million standard cubic feet per day.

Swiss company ABB will deliver a topside and hull electrical system to the vessel through a pre-built ABB eHouse modular substation, which reduces risk exposure and costs by commissioning, installing and testing all electrical systems at the shipyard prior to deployment offshore, and enables faster speed to market.

In addition, the company will supply power management solutions which will serve to optimize energy efficiency and asset availability of all electrical equipment supplied.

The order, booked in the second quarter of 2023, marks the fourteenth collaboration between ABB and engineering procurement and construction company MODEC on FPSO developments across South America.

“The FPSO market in South America is growing exponentially driven by the fact that floating platforms are a more cost-efficient, quicker, mobile, and sustainable solution to traditional rigs.

“Guyana is at the forefront of this growth, and we are thrilled to contribute our technology to help bring this fifth development for ExxonMobil in Guyana to market quickly and efficiently.

“The country is already seeing the benefits to its GDP, with its government announcing significant investment into advancing its healthcare sector, education and critical infrastructure3 as a result,” said Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries.

Earlier in January, MODEC awarded a contract to Jumbo Offshore for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu, which will be located at Uaru field offshore Guyana.