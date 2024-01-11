MODEC Contracts Jumbo Offshore for FPSO Errea Wittu Job

Jumbo Offshore has been awarded a contract by MODEC for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu, which will be located at Uaru field offshore Guyana.

The FPSO Errea Wittu will have the capacity to store 2 million barrels of oil. It will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day..

MODEC Group was authorized to proceed with the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the FPSO in May 2023, following a final investment decision on the Uaru project by ExxonMobil Guyana and its co-venturers.

The FPSO mooring system will be supplied by SOFEC, a MODEC Group company, and consists of a total of 19 mooring legs.

Jumbo Offshore will be using its heavy lift construction vessel Fairplayer, which allows the transport and installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8,800m of chain sections and 43,168m of polyester rope in the minimal amount of installation voyages, simplifying the logistics involved.

“The Jumbo Offshore team is very grateful to MODEC for this opportunity. We will use the extensive deep-water mooring installation experience gained over the last years to deliver a reliable, smart and efficient project execution,” Igor Rijnberg, Head of Sales and Business Development Subsea at Jumbo Offshore.