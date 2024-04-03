MODEC Picks TMC Compressors for Errea Wittu FPSO

TMC Compressors (TMC) has secured a contract to supply a large capacity marine compressed air system to MODEC’s FPSO Errea Wittu, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s Uaru field offshore Guyana.

TMC said it will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe, without disclosing the value of the contract.

Offshore Frontier Solutions, MODEC’s joint venture with Toyo Engineering Corporation, is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO based on MODEC’s M350TM newbuild hull.

The FPSO will have a topside designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day and produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

“Our compressors have been developed solely for marine and offshore use. They are not land-based compressors that have been marinized. We believe this enables the most robust and reliable equipment, which is essential when you are operating it on an FSPO offshore,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.

Errea Wittu FPSO will be operated approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Guyana at Uaru oil field.

It is ExxonMobil’s fifth FPSO in Guyana and will combine the development of the Snoek, Mako and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block.

To remind, ABB secured a contract in January 2024 to deliver a complete electrical system and associated digital solutions for Errea Wittu FPSO.

MODEC also hired Jumbo Offshore for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO.