Eco Wave Power Eyes South Africa for Wave Energy Plant

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power has signed an agreement with the Africa Great Future Development (AGFDL) to conduct a feasibility study for a potential wave energy power station at the Port of Ngqura, South Africa.

The agreement marks Eco Wave Power's first step into the African market and aligns with the company's strategy to expand into regions with high renewable energy demand and strong coastal resource potential.

The Port of Ngqura, located in the Eastern Cape Province and operated by Transnet National Ports Authority, is one of South Africa's most strategic deep-water ports and is adjacent to Coega Special Economic Zone, the largest SEZ in Southern Africa.

Its robust breakwater infrastructure and direct ocean exposure makes it technically suitable for wave energy implementation.

"Eco Wave Power is excited to explore South Africa's wave energy potential in partnership with AGFDL. This feasibility study represents a meaningful step toward addressing energy access and sustainability in Africa, while advancing our global mission to commercialize wave energy technology,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

"This collaboration represents an important opportunity to support Africa's clean energy transition. Wave energy has the potential to play a key role in delivering sustainable, reliable power to underserved communities and industries,” added Wilfred Emmanuel-Gottlieb, CEO of AGFDL.

Technology Ports Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Africa Wave Energy

