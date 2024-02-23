US Supplier to Provide Subsea Wellhead Systems for Woodside’s Trion

U.S. offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip has been selected to supply the subsea wellhead systems for the Woodside Energy's Trion development offshore Mexico.

The Trion project, a greenfield deepwater development, includes 24 wells across two phases.

Woodside's decision to use Dril-Quip's BigBore IIe Subsea Wellheads will leverage the system's field-proven sealing technology and 2 MM lb. lockdown capacity.

The BBIIe system eliminates lockdown sleeves during drilling and production, which can save rig time and reduce costs, according to the company.

Dril-Quip's Mexican Villahermosa facility will play a crucial role in supporting the Trion project.

"We are pleased to play a pivotal role in this significant project with Woodside. This partnership underscores the success of our innovative solutions, supporting the milestone of Mexico's first deepwater oil production with the Trion project," said Don Underwood, Vice President - Subsea Products at Dril-Quip.

Woodside made final investment decision (FID) for Trion project in June 2023. Woodside is the operator with a 60% participating interest and PEMEX holds the remaining 40%.

Trion field will be developed through a floating production unit (FPU) with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The FPU, to be built by South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil. Gate Energy has been tasked with the commissioning of Trion FPU.

Trion is located in a water depth of 2,500 meters, approximately 180 kilometers off the Mexican coastline and 30 kilometers south of the Mexico/US maritime border.

First oil is targeted for 2028.