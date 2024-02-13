Woodside Receives Trion Social Impact Assessment Approval

Woodside’s Trion oil and gas project has received approval for its Social Impact Assessment from the Mexican Ministry for Energy.

Trion is a greenfield development that would represent the first oil production from Mexico’s deepwater. It is located in the Gulf of Mexico at a water depth of 2,500m, approximately 180km off the Mexican coastline.

The Social Impact Assessment was submitted in May 2023. It provides a comprehensive assessment of the project and outlines the ways in which Woodside will manage social impacts.

“This approval marks an important milestone on the pathway to developing this nationally significant resource project,” said Woodside Executive Vice President Projects Matthew Ridolfi. “We appreciate the ongoing support we have received from the Mexican government for Trion.

“The approval also validates Woodside’s approach to how we engage with communities wherever we work and recognizes our high operating standards. It reflects the excellent work of our technical team, our consultants, and the strong professional relationships we have established with Mexico’s regulatory authorities."

Ridolfi noted that the Social Impact Assessment will be a critical tool in helping manage the project during the construction phase.

“The development of this comprehensive plan will help us to engage more effectively with local communities and better support their needs as we progress this project from construction to first oil. It also brings forward opportunities for jobs and economic development,” he said.

Trion is being developed by Woodside Energy in a joint venture with PEMEX. First oil is targeted for 2028.