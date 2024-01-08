Wood Secures Trion FPU Topsides Job

UK engineering company Wood has secured a contract from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for detailed engineering of the topsides facilities on Woodside Energy's Trion floating production unit (FPU) in the Gulf of Mexico.

When complete, Trion will have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and connect to a 950,000 barrel capacity floating storage and offloading vessel.

This greenfield development will represent the first deepwater development in Mexican waters, at a water depth of 2,500 meters.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the FPU and Wood's latest award follows the delivery of the Trion pre-FEED and FEED design.

"Applying a practical approach to decarbonization in the design process has been an important part of this project, whilst ensuring safety and quality. Our team has a proven history with Woodside, having worked together for two decades, and our experience designing and delivering solutions for Trion will improve productivity, reduce emissions and maximize the return on investment for our client,” said John Day, President of Oil, Gas and Power at Wood.

Wood's teams in Houston (U.S.) and Bogota (Colombia) will deliver the detailed topsides design work for the FPU project over the next three years.

In the last decade, Wood has designed more than 50% of topside facilities in the Gulf of Mexico today.