Pertamina Picks Vissim Oil Spill Detection System

Norwegian technology firm Vissim has secured a contract from Indonesian national energy company Pertamina to install a new marine surveillance system at its PAPA ONWJ oil platform in Indonesia.

Norwegian technology company Vissim’s scope of supply is to deliver radar technology, vessel traffic management system software, and an oil spill detection system. Vissim will also provide operational and maintenance support over a two-year period.

The core of Vissim’s technology is a specially designed software platform that through input from millions of data points creates situational awareness of the geographical area and increases understanding of maritime safety, security and efficiency.

“This is the first oil spill detection module deployed for Pertamina Our vessel traffic management system will digitize the area around the platform, and our radar-based oil spill detection system helps to identify and manage any unwanted incidents. In sum, this will help protect personnel and assets, safeguard the offshore installation, and help reduce the environmental footprint of the PAPA ONWJ platform,” said Mark Ravi, Vissim’s regional sales director in South-East Asia.

The Norwegian company will deliver its system as subcontractor to its local partner PT Warga Kusuma Jaya, which specializes in maritime navigation systems and coastal surveillance systems. This is the second project that Vissim and PT. Warga Kusuma Jaya collaborates on offshore Indonesia.

Vissim, who also will provide installation support and operational support post-installation to Pertamina, has not disclosed the value of the contract.