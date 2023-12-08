Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GATE Energy Awarded Woodside Trion FPU Commissioning

(Image: Woodside)

GATE Energy announced it has been awarded the commissioning contract for the Woodside Trion Floating Production Unit (FPU) project by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI). GATE's scope includes pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution at HHI's fabrication yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

The Trion deepwater development is located in the Gulf of Mexico in the Perdido Fold Belt with water depths ranging up to 8,200 ft. The FPU will be constructed in South Korea with first oil targeted for 2028.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy, said, "Receiving the commissioning contract for the Woodside Trion FPU project is a remarkable milestone for GATE Energy. This marks the third consecutive HHI-built FPU project awarded to us, demonstrating the trust and confidence that our valued clients place in our capabilities."

He continued, "We take immense pride in the fact that this project will not only deliver exceptional value to HHI and Woodside but will also bring benefit to our dedicated employee owners."

Lee Jordan, GATE Energy CEO, said, "We are excited to build on our prior working relationship with HHI and our footprints in South Korea, Mexico, and the United States to support delivery of the first oil production facility for Mexico's deepwater acreage in the Gulf of Mexico. This will represent a substantial milestone for Woodside and is a key step in unlocking the full potential of the basin for the Mexican people."

Deepwater Engineering Activity North America Commissioning Platforms

