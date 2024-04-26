Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Talos Energy Makes Leadership Team Changes

© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock
© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock

U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy has made organizational updates aimed at supporting its business growth and strategic priorities, following the recently closed QuarterNorth Energy acquisition.

Sergio Maiworm, who joined Talos in 2018, was promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 24, 2024.

Maiworm was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in July 2023.

In connection with Talos's acquisition of QuarterNorth, Talos appointed former QuarterNorth employees Jim Brysch as Vice President – Marketing and Truitt Smith as Vice President – Geosciences, effective April 1, 2024.

Francisco Noyola, who joined Talos in 2018, was promoted to Vice President – Mexico, starting April 15, 2024.

Clay Jeansonne joined Talos on April 1, 2024, as Vice President – Investor Relations, having most recently served as Director of Investor Relations at Earthstone Energy.

John Parker, who previously served as Executive Vice President of New Ventures, left Talos earlier in April

"In connection with the integration of QuarterNorth, we have promoted several individuals and expanded our leadership team. I am confident their leadership will further strengthen our position as a premier E&P offshore operator as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities and future growth.

“I would also like to thank John, who played an integral part in forming Talos, for his years of service, dedication, and invaluable contributions to our company. During his tenure, he was a vital part of several significant discoveries, including the Zama Field in Mexico and the Tornado Field in the Gulf of Mexico. I wish John continued success,” said Tim Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In March 2024, Talos acquired Quarter North Energy After, a U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration and production company with ownership in several prolific offshore fields.

The acquisition is expected to boost Talos’ production for approximately 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) for the full year 2024, averaging about 75% oil from approximately 95% operated assets.

