Vår Energi Comes Up Dry in Norwegian North Sea

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has drilled two wells in the North Sea offshore Norway, both of which were dry.

The wells 25/7-12 S and A, were drilled in production license 917, 200 kilometers northwest of Stavanger, that was awarded in 2017.

The drilling operation was conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai rig.

The primary and secondary exploration targets for wildcat well 25/7-12 S were proving petroleum in Palaeocene reservoir rocks in the Hermod and Sele formations, respectively.

As for the second well, the wildcat 25/7-12 A, the primary and secondary exploration targets were proving petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks in the Balder and Horda formations, respectively.

Water depth at the site is 127 meters. The wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned, according to Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

These were the third and fourth wells in this production license. Multiple discoveries have been made in this area in recent years.

Vår Energi operates the Balder and Ringhorne East fields, while Equinor operates the Grane, Svalin and Breidablikk fields.