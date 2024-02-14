Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Comes Up Dry in Norwegian North Sea

Deepsea Yantai rig (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Yantai rig (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has drilled two wells in the North Sea offshore Norway, both of which were dry.

The wells 25/7-12 S and A, were drilled in production license 917, 200 kilometers northwest of Stavanger, that was awarded in 2017.

The drilling operation was conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai rig.

The primary and secondary exploration targets for wildcat well 25/7-12 S were proving petroleum in Palaeocene reservoir rocks in the Hermod and Sele formations, respectively.

As for the second well, the wildcat 25/7-12 A, the primary and secondary exploration targets were proving petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks in the Balder and Horda formations, respectively.

Water depth at the site is 127 meters. The wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned, according to Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

These were the third and fourth wells in this production license. Multiple discoveries have been made in this area in recent years.

Vår Energi operates the Balder and Ringhorne East fields, while Equinor operates the Grane, Svalin and Breidablikk fields.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Noble Resolute jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation/Photo by Christer Holte)

Noble Resolute Rig on Extended Stay in North Sea
Morten Haug Emilsen (Credit: AGR)

Vår Energi Hires AGR for Well Control Work Offshore Norway

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

GLO Marine and VMS Group Join Forces for ‘Green’ Vessel Retrofitting

GLO Marine and VMS Group Join

Siemens Gamesa Selects Contractor for First SOV Newbuild in Asia

Siemens Gamesa Selects Contrac

Seatrium Renews Exclusive Deal with Gaslog and Shell for LGN Carrier Repairs

Seatrium Renews Exclusive Deal

ABB to Equip Nexans’ New Cable Layer with Hybrid Power System

ABB to Equip Nexans’ New Cable

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine