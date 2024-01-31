Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Technip Energies Scores FEED Contract for Viking CCS Project

(Credit: Harbour Energy)
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

Harbour Energy and its project partner BP have awarded Technip Energies a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The contract includes responsibility for the design of the CO2 transportation system and is another important milestone for the project as it progresses its design, costs and schedule towards a final investment decision (FID).

Once operational, Viking CCS is expected to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, aiming to capture and store 10m tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030, up to a third of the UK’s CCS target. It could help establish the UK as a leading hub for CCS and promote inward investment.

With an independently verified storage capacity of 300 million tonnes of CO2 across the depleted Viking gas fields, the project could be transformational for the Humber region.

It could potentially unlock up to $8.86 billion (£7 billion) of investment across the full CO2 capture, transport and storage value chain between 2025 and 2035, and provide an estimated $5 billion (£4 billion) of gross value add (GVA) to the Humber and its surrounding areas.

“We are proud to be supporting the UK’s transition to a more sustainable future. Our involvement in the Viking CCS project will help reduce the UK’s carbon emissions and emphasises our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are excited to collaborate with Harbour Energy and contribute our expertise in FEED services to this initiative,” said Charles Cessot, SVP T.EN X – Consulting and Products of Technip Energies.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe CCS

Related Offshore News

The Unity Platform (Photo supplied by Liebherr)

INEOS FPS Picks Liebherr’s RL 650 Offshore Crane for Unity...
(Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy Inks 3-Year Contract with UK Oil And Gas...

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

ROV Specialist FET Names First Ever Energy Transition Chief

ROV Specialist FET Names First

Construction of CSOV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Market Kicks Off in Vietnam

Construction of CSOV for Taiwa

Nebula Energy Acquires Majority Stake in AG&P LNG for $300M

Nebula Energy Acquires Majorit

K2 Management Gets South Korea Offshore Wind Job

K2 Management Gets South Korea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine