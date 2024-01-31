Technip Energies Scores FEED Contract for Viking CCS Project

Harbour Energy and its project partner BP have awarded Technip Energies a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The contract includes responsibility for the design of the CO2 transportation system and is another important milestone for the project as it progresses its design, costs and schedule towards a final investment decision (FID).

Once operational, Viking CCS is expected to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, aiming to capture and store 10m tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030, up to a third of the UK’s CCS target. It could help establish the UK as a leading hub for CCS and promote inward investment.

With an independently verified storage capacity of 300 million tonnes of CO2 across the depleted Viking gas fields, the project could be transformational for the Humber region.

It could potentially unlock up to $8.86 billion (£7 billion) of investment across the full CO2 capture, transport and storage value chain between 2025 and 2035, and provide an estimated $5 billion (£4 billion) of gross value add (GVA) to the Humber and its surrounding areas.

“We are proud to be supporting the UK’s transition to a more sustainable future. Our involvement in the Viking CCS project will help reduce the UK’s carbon emissions and emphasises our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are excited to collaborate with Harbour Energy and contribute our expertise in FEED services to this initiative,” said Charles Cessot, SVP T.EN X – Consulting and Products of Technip Energies.