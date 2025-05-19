Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Akastor Cancels $25M Sale of Skandi Peregrino AHTS Vessel

Skandi Peregrino AHTS (Credit: DDW Offshore)
Akastor’s fully-owned subsidiary DDW Offshore has canceled the sale of Skandi Peregrino anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

The agreement to sell Skandi Peregrino AHTS, first announced in early March 2025, was conditional on charterer's consent.

At the time, Akastor reported the purchase price was $25 million by an unnamed buyer, with the agreement expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Since the charterer has not accepted to novate the relevant contract on the vessel,
the agreement to sell the vessel has been cancelled on May 16, 2025, Akastor reported.

The Skandi Peregrino is a high-powered AHTS of STX AH08 design, suitable for operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

