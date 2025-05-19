Vår Energi Gets All Clear for Drilling Op in Norwegian Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6406/11-2 S in production license 586.

The license is operated by Vår Energi with 75% working interest, with partners Sval Energy and DNO Norge holding 17.5% and 7.5% stakes, respectively.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig. Owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling, the rig is a harsh environment rig able to operate at - 22℃.

The rig has been designed to perform at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.