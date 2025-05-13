Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro’s Group Director for Europe and Africa Resigns

Erik-Jan Bijvank (Credit: Fugro)
Erik-Jan Bijvank (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro’s Group Director for Europe and Africa Erik-Jan Bijvank has announced his decision to step down form the position to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Effective immediately, the recruitment process for Erik-Jan’s replacement has already been initiated, with a successor expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, Fugro’s CEO Mark Heine will take responsibility for the region, supported by the regional leadership team.

“Erik-Jan joined Fugro in 2020 and has been a great contributor to transforming the company into the resilient business it is today. His hard work and dedication over the past five years have been greatly appreciated, and he has been a valued member of the Executive Leadership Team. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Heine.

