Odfjell Drillers Call Off Strike as Rotation Issues Get Resolved

UK-based workers' union Unite has confirmed that over 100 offshore drillers employed by Odfjell Technology on Equinor’s Mariner platform have secured a new working rotation bringing the dispute to an end.

Unite members voted overwhelmingly in favor of an improved offer by Odfjell. The deal consists of the drillers now shifting to an improved working rotation of two weeks on and three weeks off, which was at the center of the dispute. It also includes enhancements to pay, terms and conditions.

The deal means the forthcoming overtime ban and strike action that was scheduled to start on January 29, 2024, has now been called off.

“The Odfjell drillers have proven what can be achieved when Unite members are organized and when they are prepared to fight their employer head on for decent jobs, pay and conditions.

“This is another significant win for Unite which demonstrates why it is the nation’s leading offshore trade union,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham.

Unite is reporting that its offshore members are increasingly recording concerns over physical and mental burn out, fatigue, and stress due to staff shortages. Many offshore workers work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time, but they must also conduct any required training during their field breaks.

“The Odfjell deal is another great result for Unite members in the offshore sector. Not only does this deal give the drillers a safer work and life balance, but it also delivers parity with other workers on the Mariner platform.”

“The deal will also directly benefit Odfjell and Equinor by retaining a highly skilled workforce onboard the Mariner,” added Vic Fraser, Unite’s industrial officer.