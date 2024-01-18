100 Odfjell Drillers on Equinor’s Mariner Platform to Go on 3-Month Strike

UK-based workers' union Unite confirmed on Thursday that around 100 offshore drillers employed by Odfjell Technology and working on Equinor’s Mariner platform are set to strike over three months to secure improvements to working rotas.

Unite members voted unanimously in favor of strike action, and by 99% in favor of a continuous overtime ban on a high turnout. The members involved in the dispute encompasses all deck crew.

The industrial action entails a series of 24-hour strikes taking place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday for 12 consecutive weeks.

The action will begin on Monday, January 29, and end on Saturday April 20, 2024.

A continuous overtime ban will also be in place throughout the 12-week period, according to Unite the union.

“Odfjell drillers on the Mariner platform are ready to take their employer head-on. Unite will fully support our members in their fight for a better work and life balance.

“Unite is entirely focused on enhancing the job, pay and conditions of its members and the Odfjell workers have the union’s unwavering support,” said Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary.

Unite is predicting that due to the scale and length of industrial action it will effectively close down all drilling activity on Equinor’s Mariner platform, and it could impact on production.

The dispute centers on the drillers fighting for a better work and life balance. Unite is reporting that its members are recording concerns over physical and mental burn out, fatigue, and stress due to staff shortages.

The Odfjell members work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time but they must also conduct any required training during their field breaks.

“Unite has fought long and hard for an improved working rotation in the interests of safety and a better working environment. Odfjell is ignoring the serious concerns which our members are raising.”

“The only way that this dispute can be solved is if Odfjell discuss with Unite changes to the working rotation. Our members are resolute and they are prepared to strike over 12 weeks, until the company sees sense.

“The action will undoubtedly have a major impact and will in effect bring the Mariner platform to a standstill,” added Vic Fraser Unite industrial officer.