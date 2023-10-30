Scotland: Hundreds of Offshore Drillers Balloted Over Working Rotas and Annual Leave

Scottish offshore trade union Unite said Friday that hundreds of Odfjell offshore drillers were being balloted in a dispute over working rotas and paid annual leave.

The dispute involves crews on Equinor’s Mariner platform and TAQA platforms including Harding, Tern Alpha, East Brae, Brae Alpha and the North Cormorant. The members involved include drillers, electricians, mechanics, and materials controllers.

The ballot which runs for five weeks, opened Friday, October 27, and closes on December 7.

"Strike action could take place early next year if the ballots are successful," Unite said.

According to Unite, the dispute centers on Odfjell’s refusal to reform working rotas and provide paid annual leave.

"The drillers currently work three weeks on and three weeks off, which leaves them at a disadvantage compared with other offshore workers on the installations operated by Equinor and TAQA," Unite isad.

"Operator staff, caterers and construction workers all operate on a rota of two weeks on and three off. Odfjell and the operators have stated that any change to the working rotas will result in the drillers having to sacrifice pay," Unite added.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Drillers are amongst the hardest-working people in the offshore sector. They also have to confront some of the most hazardous and dangerous environments, so the Odfjell drillers fully deserve to be paid the same time off as other offshore workers.”

"It's a scandal that Odfjell along with the operators Equinor and TAQA refuse to change their working rotas to put the drillers on the same footing as other workers on the installations. Unite will support our members every step of the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite reminded that, in February, Unite secured for 100 offshore drillers working for Odfjell on the BP Clair and Clair Ridge three weeks of paid time off work per year.

"The extra three weeks' leave was the equivalent to an 11.5 percent wage rise," Unite said.

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s drilling members just can’t understand the injustice given the corporate mantra of the operators Enquinor and TAQA who are always saying everyone on their units is part of ‘One Team’. This just isn’t true when operator staff, construction workers and catering staff all benefit from an enhanced working rotation with more paid leave.”

“The disputes are also about the work and life balance of our members, fatigue, and staff turnover. Odfjell has recently announced that their annual profits have more than doubled to £6.1m so this really isn’t about money. Unite will not accept our drillers being treated as second class, and we will fight to secure a better working environment for our members.”