RWE and National Grid Submit New York Offshore Wind Proposal

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture of RWE and National Grid Ventures, has submitted a proposal for 1.3 GW offshore wind project in response to New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation.

The proposal was submitted to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and should it be approved, it could provide enough renewable energy for roughly 500,000 homes.

This next phase of the project builds upon Community Offshore Wind's provisional offtake award to deliver 1.3 GW of wind capacity as part of New York’s third solicitation for offshore wind.

In total, the projects are expected to generate $4.4 billion in economic benefits to New York, according to Community Offshore Wind.

Combined with its provisionally awarded New York project, Community Offshore Wind said it was on track to deliver nearly $100 million in workforce and economic development investments.

The new proposal includes nearly $50 million in funding for workforce and community initiatives, with a focus on creating opportunities for diverse New Yorkers and supporting local non-profit organizations, the company added.

“The proposal we submitted today builds on the work we have already done to move us closer to Governor Hochul’s vision for a thriving clean energy economy that achieves New York’s climate change goals. Our community-first approach has received recognition as we seek to create new opportunities for people across the state, especially those in disadvantaged communities,” said Doug Perkins, President and Project Director of Community Offshore Wind.

As a part of its existing provisional award, Community Offshore Wind committed $38 million to environmental protection, wildlife and fisheries research, mitigation, and enhancement.

The project also recently signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to advance environmental monitoring for offshore wind projects and increase transparency between researchers and developers.