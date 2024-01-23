Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Red Rock to Supply Cranes for New Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

(Credit: Image supplied by Red Rock/Illustration by Skipsteknisk)
Norwegian offshore crane supplier Red Rock has been hired once again by Ulstein Verft to deliver upgraded crane package for a new and updated version of the DP3 cable laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora.

The cable-laying vessel will feature a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000t of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500t cable capacity.

It will be one of the world’s most advanced cable layer vessels, measuring 31 meters in width and 149.9 meters in length. The updated Nexans Aurora vessel will be able to accommodate a crew of 90.

In addition to the upgraded crane package from Red Rock, the delivery will include two work baskets at the stern, with common hydraulic power unit.

“Red Rock is proud and excited to be part of the new Nexans CLV. A repeat order from Ulstein Verft for the new vessel shows that the custom-made Red Rock products is a good fit for an advanced vessel as this one,” said Red Rock’s Sales Manager Bjørn Mossestad.

The products will be delivered in 2025, Red Rock informed.

To remind, Nexans Marine Operations and the Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft entered into a contract for the construction of a large DP3 cable-laying vessel, which will be an updated version of the Nexans Aurora vessel, delivered in 2021.

The vessel is an ST-297 CLV design by Norway-based Skipsteknisk.

