Gallery: Ulstein Launches Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

November 9, 2020

Credit: Ulstein
Nexans Aurora being towed out of the dock hall. The dock at Ulstein Verft has a total length of 225m, of which 110m is in the dock hall. Photo: Daniel Osnes
Tugs waiting, the CLV vessel Nexans Aurora getting launched. (Fotograf Hagen)
The cable laying vessel Nexans Aurora at Ulstein Verft. (Fotograf Hagen).
CLV Nexans Aurora launch on 8 November 2020. (Fotograf Hagen)
Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein on Sunday launched Nexans’ new cable-laying vessel, the ‘Nexans Aurora’.

The hull of the vessel, built at CRIST, Poland, arrived at Ulstein Verft in June 2020. It has since been fitted with electrical installations, insulation work was carried out, the remaining main equipment (e.g. engines, thrusters, main switchboards, winches) and cable lay equipment was installed. 

The work at the Norwegian shipyard also included other minor and major installations, and interior and exterior painting.

After the launch, the Nexans Aurora will be positioned quayside at Ulstein Verft and will then enter the last outfitting and start-up commissioning phases.

The 149.9 m long and 31 m wide vessel will be working in the offshore wind sector market, installing subsea cables including cables connecting offshore wind farms to the grid and interconnector systems.

The Nexans Aurora's first assignment will be to lay the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. The construction of the 1,075 megawatt (MW) offshore wind project will start in 2021. When completed, the Seagreen 1 will be Scotland's largest wind farm.

The contract calls for Nexans to design, manufacture, and install the high voltage (HV) onshore and offshore export cables. The Nexans Aurora is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021, and is slated to begin work on the Seagreen project in the third quarter of 2021.

