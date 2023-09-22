Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nexans Aurora 2.0: Ulstein Verft to Build Another High End Cable Layer for Nexans

September 22, 2023

Illustration by Skipsteknisk
Nexans Marine Operations and the Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft have entered into a contract for the construction of a large DP3 cable-laying vessel, which will be an updated version of the Nexans Aurora vessel, delivered in 2021.

The vessel is an ST-297 CLV design by Norway-based Skipsteknisk.

Pascal Radue, Nexans EVP Generation & Transmission said:"We awarded the contract for a new vessel to Ulstein after an extensive tendering process, where Ulstein’s track record, including the delivery of Nexans Aurora, was important factors in deciding on the shipyard Ulstein Verft yet again. We are looking forward to working with Ulstein for this new exciting project,

"The new vessel is based on the Nexans Aurora design, as developed by Skipsteknisk, which is now playing an important role in Nexans' turn-key supply of advanced subsea high voltage systems to support the electrification of the world, including providing vital connections between countries and regions, offshore renewable solutions, as well as electrification solutions for other offshore installations," Ulstein said.

The vessel is designed to carry out the transport and laying of various types of subsea cables, including cable bundles as well as recovery and repair.

According to Ulstein, the vessel will be able to perform effectively even in challenging weather conditions and will boast "exceptional" maneuverability and station-keeping capabilities. Ulstein Verft is responsible for the vessel's construction and the preparation of its topside equipment.

The cable-laying vessel will feature a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000t of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500t cable capacity, and a fiber optic basket holding 450t. The vessel will be 31 meters wide, 149.9 meters long, and will be able to accommodate a crew of 90.

Financial details of the shipbuilding contact were not disclosed.

