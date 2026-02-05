Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Longitude Launches New PSV Design to Target Cost Efficiencies

Design and engineering consultancy Longitude has launched a compact “D-Flex” platform supply vessel (PSV) design, the second design in its IMT Isca series.

The D-Flex design is an evolution of the IMT 984 (G-Class) design and a smaller, cost-efficient addition to the series for shipowners that seek long term economic value. 

The D-Flex

The D Flex is designed as a compact PSV tailored for offshore energy operations in Asia, the Middle East, and West Africa, with additional potential for deployment in the Southern North Sea.

The DP Class 2 vessel is 74.7 meters long, 16.2 meters wide, and has a deadweight of 3,000 tons. 

Despite its smaller size, the design offers the same strong adaptability as the series’ G Flex, with wide scope for owner-configured layouts. This includes alternative accommodation and powering configurations, and optional preparation for future alternative fuel options such as methanol. The vessel has a total deck area of 650 square meters.

Accommodation capacity ensures suitability across multiple geographies and crewing models, while flexibility around the maker’s list allows owners to align the vessel with preferred equipment or lifecycle strategies.

IMT Isca series

The D-Flex is the second design of Longitude’s IMT Isca series, which represents the next generation of PSVs, evolved from the IMT-984 series and designed with the flexibility to adapt to the specific commercial and operational requirements of owners.

Named after the Celtic word for flowing water and the River Exe, the IMT Isca line focuses on sustainability for the owner, both economically and environmentally, while meeting contemporary regulatory requirements:

  • Economically: The design series offers wide ranging flexibility across cargo configurations, accommodation layouts, machinery arrangements, and propulsion options, enabling owners to tailor the vessel to mission and market.
  • Environmentally: Based on a proven low fuel consumption platform, the vessels can be adapted for alternative fuel configurations, including Tier III NOx compliant options. 

Longitude specializes in ship design, marine operations, facilities and subsea and offshore wind design, with offices in more than 15 countries around the world. The company is part of Oslo-listed global consultancy group, ABL Group.

