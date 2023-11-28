Axess Technologies Secures Caisson Replacement Contract with Equinor

Axess Technologies has signed a caisson replacement contract with Equinor for Oseberg C platform located in the North Sea.

Through a study conducted earlier in 2023, it was determined that the replacement method would be similar to that done on the Brage platform in 2018, which saved almost 1 700 tCO2e for the client.

The engineering and procurement phases have already begun. The offshore preparation campaign, including subsea preparations, and the operations are planned to take place in 2024.

Jan Owe Stenløs, Director – Solutions at Axess Technologies, said, “We are grateful for another opportunity to work closely with Equinor on such a significant project. Our replacement method is an innovative one, which involves performing the lifting operations below the platform deck with the aid of a specialised ROV. This eliminates the need for a support vessel, which significantly reduces carbon emissions. The caisson replacement will ensure a stable seawater supply for Oseberg C for its remaining lifetime.”



