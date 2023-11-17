Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sumitomo's Subsidiary to Take Stake in UK North Sea Carbon Storage License

Amethyst A1D Platform - Courtesy of Perenco, via Carbon Catalyst
Amethyst A1D Platform - Courtesy of Perenco, via Carbon Catalyst

Carbon Catalyst Limited (CCL) said Friday it had reached an agreement with Summit Energy Evolution Limited (SEEL), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, to farm out a 10% working interest in the Orion carbon storage license located in the Southern North Sea sector of the UK Continental Shelf. 

SEEL joins CCL and license operator Perenco in this strategically advantageous decarbonization project, as CCL describes it. The farmout agreement is subject to regulatory approval and will mark SEEL’s entry into the UK carbon storage sector. 

The project consists of two Carbon Storage Licenses, CS017 and CS018, which cover the Perenco UK (PUK)-operated and decommissioned Amethyst and depleted West Sole gas fields. 

These fields are the most geographically proximal offshore storage sites to Humberside, the UK’s largest industrial cluster, and are directly connected by pipeline to the PUK-operated onshore Dimlington Gas Terminal.

Henry Morris, Executive Director at Carbon Catalyst, commented: “CCL is very pleased to welcome SEEL to the Orion CCS project. SEEL not only brings extensive experience from its former activities in the UK oil and gas sector and leadership of the Bacton Energy Hub, but also leverages Sumitomo Corporation’s global energy transition activities across shipping, hydrogen production and transportation, alternative sustainable fuels and energy transition infrastructure.”

The news comes just days after Carbon Catalyst Limited (CCL) completed the farmout of a 10% stake in the Poseidon carbon storage license located in the Southern North Sea sector of the UK Continental Shelf, to Wintershall DEA. Read more here.

Credit: CCL

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Decarbonization CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

Credit: Equinor (File image)

Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rig Secures $138M Contract...
Credit: faishalabdula/AdobeStock

Indonesia Moves Ahead with CCS Talks with US Oil Majors,...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Uzmar Begins Building New Offshore Tug for Buksér og Berging

Uzmar Begins Building New Offs

BMS Unveils Pipe Mill Barge Concept Design

BMS Unveils Pipe Mill Barge Co

Jadestone Energy Doubles Stake in North West Shelf Oil Project Off Australia

Jadestone Energy Doubles Stake

Vard Vung Tau Delivers SOV for Dogger Bank Operations

Vard Vung Tau Delivers SOV for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine