Siem Topaz Vessel's Contract in Taiwan Extended to Q4 2024

The Norwegian offshore vessel Siem Offshore said Monday it had secured a contract extension for the AHTS Siem Topaz with a local client in Taiwan.

The contract will start in direct continuation of the current contract, for a firm period reaching into Q4 2024.

The vessel will continue to be employed within the offshore wind industry.

Offshore Engineer reported back in March that Siem Offshore had secured a medium-term contract for the AHTS Siem Topaz for client Helix Robotics Solutions Inc. in Taiwan, running until the fourth quarter of 2023.

The ship left Port of Anping last Wednesday en route to the Yunlin offshore wind farm site, according to MarineTraffic AIS data.

The offshore wind farm, owned by Yunneng Wind Power, is currently under construction, and, once fully completed, it will feature 80 x 8 MW wind turbines and have a total capacity of 640 MW.

According to available information, the Siem Topaz is being used for cable installation support.