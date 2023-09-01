Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install Monopiles for 640 MW Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

September 1, 2023

Credit: FOWIC
Credit: FOWIC

Offshore wind installation services firm Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has been awarded a contract working with Shimizu for the transportation and installation of monopile foundations for the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm off the west coast of central Taiwan. 

Once fully completed, Yunneng Wind Power's offshore wind farm will feature 80 x 8 MW wind turbines.

FOWIC will start operations in February 2024, and the total duration of the project is estimated to be 200 days. 

FOWIC will use the jack-up vessel Blue Wind for the project. When fully operational, the offshore wind farm will be able to power the equivalent of more than 600,000 Taiwan households.

The Blue Wind vessel is currently engaged in the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm project, one of the largest commercial offshore wind farms in Japan with 8 MW / 14 wind turbines. The vessel will start preparations for the Yunlin offshore wind farm project from December 2023.

