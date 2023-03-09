Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Helix Books Siem Topaz AHTS for Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

March 9, 2023

Siem Topaz ©Steven Watkins/MarineTraffic.com
Siem Topaz ©Steven Watkins/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a medium-term contract for the AHTS Siem Topaz for client Helix Robotics Solutions Inc. in Taiwan. 

The contract will start during March 2023. The contract has a firm period reaching into the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Siem Offshore said the vessel would be employed for a project within the offshore wind industry. Financial details were no disclosed.

According to AIS, Siem Topaz was in Dampier, Australia, Thursday morning, with its next destination set for Singapore. 

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

