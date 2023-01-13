Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

January 13, 2023

(Photo: Helix Energy Solutions Group)
(Photo: Helix Energy Solutions Group)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., announced its robotics division has entered into a three-year charter agreement with two years of options for the DP2 offshore support vessel Glomar Wave for work on a range of opportunities in both the offshore renewables and oil and gas sectors.

Helix Robotics Solutions' Glomar Wave, a DP2 66.4-meter multi-role vessel, is expected to operate across energy sectors supporting Helix clients in a variety of roles.

The purpose-built vessel, equipped with a 25Te crane, can be configured with one or two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and Helix’s new in-house designed and custom-built IROV boulder and debris clearance tool.

The Glomar Wave is able to provide services such as site clearance (UXO identification and disposal/Boulder removal), subsea ROV asset inspection and pipeline/cable survey, accommodation SPS 60 (in combination with walk to work gangway system) and site survey, Helix said.

Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

Image for illustration only - © bomboman/AdobeStock

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Laborde Marine Expands Offshore...
Credit: Ocean Infinity (Video Screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 Robotic Vessel Reaches...


Trending Offshore News

©rocklights/AdobeStock

Global Offshore Drilling Outlook – New Play Exploration...
Energy
Credit: harvepino/AdobeStock

Sri Lanka to Open 900 Offshore Blocks for Oil and Gas...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine