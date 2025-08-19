Oceaneering Announces Renewal of Inspection Services Contract in West Africa

Oceaneering International has announced today that its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions segment has renewed its contract with a major operator for inspection services in West Africa.

Oceaneering’s scope of work includes non-destructive testing, non-destructive examination, and inspection services performed by Oceaneering’s local and international personnel at the client’s offshore and onshore facilities in West Africa.

The contract, which commenced in the second quarter of 2025, has a three-year term with two one-year options to extend.





