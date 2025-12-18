Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Strike-Hit P-40 Platform Shut Down After Gas Leak

© J.P. / Adobe Stock
According to the workers' union Sindipetro NF, a gas leak at Petrobras P-40 oil platform located in Brazil's 'Campos basin' on Thursday led to a preventive shut down of all activities. 

According to the Sindipetro-NF union, the platform in the Marlim Sul oil field was managed by a contingency team due to a workers' strike which has now entered its fourth day.

Sindipetro-NF reported that the incident had impacted certain operations in Campos Basin, and that workers were waiting safely for the gas dispersal to occur.

Adaedson Cost, secretary general of the local union FNP told the media on Thursday that the workers' strike had spread and forced Petrobras into adopting contingency plans on several platforms, including the highest-producing Buzios oil field in the Santos basin.

Petrobras didn't immediately respond to a question about the "leak", but it had previously stated that the strike 'had no impact on the oil production and that they have adopted contingency plans to ensure continuity of operations.

Petrobras has been at odds with its workers over the deficit in their retirement fund, and also a demand for changes in employee compensation. 


(Source: Reuters)

