Aize Enters Middle East Collaboration with McDermott

Digital twin technology company Aize has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with McDermott to strengthen its presence and collaboration in the Middle East.

The MoU spans the entire project lifecycle - from EPC through pre-operations to full operations, starting with a focus on Qatar, with the UAE & Saudi under consideration for future phases.

Aize says its digital twin technology enables companies to centralize data and workflows in a single, intuitive workspace, to help teams make better decisions, faster, from design through to operations.

The company’s shared goal with McDermott is to fast-track digital adoption, broaden our opportunity space, and unlock greater value for customers in the region.

Aize is part of the Norwegian Aker group, based in Norway, the U.K. and the U.S.



