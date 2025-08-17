Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aize Enters Middle East Collaboration with McDermott

Source: Aize
Source: Aize

Digital twin technology company Aize has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with McDermott to strengthen its presence and collaboration in the Middle East.

The MoU spans the entire project lifecycle - from EPC through pre-operations to full operations, starting with a focus on Qatar, with the UAE & Saudi under consideration for future phases.

Aize says its digital twin technology enables companies to centralize data and workflows in a single, intuitive workspace, to help teams make better decisions, faster, from design through to operations.

The company’s shared goal with McDermott is to fast-track digital adoption, broaden our opportunity space, and unlock greater value for customers in the region.

Aize is part of the Norwegian Aker group, based in Norway, the U.K. and the U.S.

Offshore Industry News Oil and Gas Digital Twin

Related Offshore News

© YPF

Argentina’s 30 MMtpa LNG Ambition by 2030 – Is It...
© Lucasz Z / Adobe Stock

Angola Seeks Gas Growth as Oil Output Stagnates
Copyright pipp99/AdobeStock

Court Quashes TotalEnergies Oil Exploration Permit
Source: Ørsted

Ørsted Delivers Strong H1 Results

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Aize Enters Middle East Collaboration with McDermott

Aize Enters Middle East Collab

Shape Reef AI to be Deployed in Brazil to Enhance Offshore Oil Safety

Shape Reef AI to be Deployed i

Argentina’s 30 MMtpa LNG Ambition by 2030 – Is It feasible?

Argentina’s 30 MMtpa LNG Ambit

The Gulf of America Can Lead in Carbon Storage, If Washington Acts

The Gulf of America Can Lead i

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine