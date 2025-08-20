Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company to Optimize Offshore Logistics in Vietnam

“This partnership isn’t just about day-to-day operations, it’s about setting a new standard for digital and sustainable logistics in the region.” says Jan Inge Pedersen, CEO of Kabal. © Kabal
Kabal, a provider of logistics software for the energy industry, announced a new contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company (PQPOC) to optimize its offshore logistics in Vietnam. This partnership marks a step in Kabal’s expansion in Southeast Asia.

PQPOC, the operator of the major Vietnam Block B gas project, will deploy Kabal’s logistics management platform to digitize its upcoming drilling operations. By implementing Kabal’s solution, PQPOC aims to enhance overall operational efficiency, improve safety, and reduce its environmental impact by streamlining the movement of personnel, cargo, and vessels.

“We’re excited to team up with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company,” said Kabal CEO Jan Inge Pedersen. “This is an important milestone for us as we continue to grow our presence in Southeast Asia. Our platform will help PQPOC move people and equipment more efficiently, reduce costs, and enhance safety."

