ANP to Offer Seven Blocks for Auction Offshore Brazil

Brazilian oil regulator ANP will offer seven blocks in an upcoming auction for areas to explore in the country's offshore pre-salt region, set to happen on October 22, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bidding will be opened for Jaspe, Citrino, Larimar, Onyx, Itaimbezinho, Ametista, and Esmeralda blocks.

The pre-salt region is where most of Brazil's oil comes from. Discoveries nearly two decades ago in the region, defined by vast deepwater fields under a thick layer of salt below the ocean floor, turned the country into one of the world's biggest oil producers.

(Reuters)

