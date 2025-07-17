Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Netherlands Scales Down Offshore Wind Target for 2040

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

The Dutch government on Wednesday scaled back plans to build offshore wind farms in the next 15 years, citing rising costs and lower-than-expected electricity demand from industry.

The government said its previous target of achieving total offshore wind capacity of 50 gigawatts by 2040 was no longer realistic, and would be replaced by a new goal of between 30 and 40 GW.

"The international market situation for offshore wind is very challenging," Climate Minister Sophie Hermans said in a letter to parliament.

"Costs have risen, while the electrification of industry is going slower than expected, increasing uncertainty over future demand for sustainable electricity."

The construction of data centers to support artificial intelligence, however, is testing some utilities' ability to keep up with electricity demand.

The Netherlands last year already pushed back plans to increase offshore wind capacity in the Dutch part of the North Sea from 4.7 GW currently to 21 GW by the end of 2032, instead of 2030, over similar concerns.

In May, it postponed tenders for two offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 2 GW due to a lack of interest from potential bidders.

Hermans has promised detailed plans for future tenders by the third quarter, including possible new subsidies, as prospective bidders are backing out of the current "zero subsidy" model.


(Reuters - Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’...
(Credit: Flotation Energy)

Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm
(Credit: Iberdrola)

Iberdrola Picks Up $4.9B to Finance 1.4GW UK Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Ventyr)

Ventyr Enlists DNV to Certify Norway’s First Offshore Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Transocean Scoops $199M in Second Quarter Drilling Rig Deals

Transocean Scoops $199M in Sec

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore (Video)

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Ent

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT Partners Up with Helix for

Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Worley Inks FEED Contract for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine