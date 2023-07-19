Unite Stork Members Win Salary Increase. Dispute Ends

UK-based union Unite said Tuesday its members in Stork had voted by 61 percent to end their industrial action after a ballot which will see offshore salaries increase by 10 percent and be backdated to January 2023.

The ballot, in which 88 percent of Unite members voted, brings the dispute to an end. Around 700 of Unite’s Stork membership have taken part in strike action since May.

Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This offer being accepted today is vindication of the hard work our members offshore undertook to improve jobs, pay and conditions.”

“Unite members in Stork have made the oil & gas giants sit up and take notice of their workers, culminating in this 10 percent salary increase, and we are very proud of each and every member who took a stand.”

Unite Scotland’s Industrial Officer, Shauna Wright, said: “We are thankful for the patience and commitment our members have shown to get an offer on the table for all platforms. This means that this year, workers offshore have won a 10 percent pay increase thanks to the efforts of our members, and this will be backdated to January.”



